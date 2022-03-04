George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.37 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of George Weston in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.84. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2023 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

Get George Weston alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.71.

TSE:WN opened at C$143.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$140.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$138.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$97.30 and a twelve month high of C$150.63. The company has a market cap of C$21.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$820,106.78. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total value of C$3,359,193.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,400,034.72. Insiders have sold a total of 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031 over the last three months.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.10%.

About George Weston (Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.