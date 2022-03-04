Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.18 Per Share

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of €0.18 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GLB opened at GBX 10.80 ($0.14) on Friday. Glanbia has a 12-month low of GBX 10.59 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.21). The stock has a market cap of £30.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

