Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 10,142 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Scientific Games were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at about $192,163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487,919 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 60.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,494,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 448.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,145,000 after buying an additional 719,453 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 30.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,227,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,075,000 after buying an additional 522,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Shares of SGMS opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

