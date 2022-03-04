Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE:HYT opened at $10.86 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.