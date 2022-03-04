Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,594 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 54.2% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 415,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 145,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE TRTX opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.