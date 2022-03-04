Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trupanion were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Trupanion by 8.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trupanion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $56,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $481,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,451 shares of company stock worth $5,430,648. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRUP stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

