TheStreet Upgrades Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) to B

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 million, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $118,500. Insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.