Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 282,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,682,621 shares.The stock last traded at $55.97 and had previously closed at $55.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 991,163 shares of company stock valued at $54,455,275 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,315,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,718,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,924 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 77.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,497 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,866,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

