Analysts Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.41. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Upland Software by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Upland Software by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $554.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

