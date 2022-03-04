WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

WOW has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

WOW opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $42,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Barclays PLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in WideOpenWest by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 979.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 271,829 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

