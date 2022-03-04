$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. Penumbra reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $915,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,844 shares of company stock worth $8,562,974. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,309,000 after purchasing an additional 136,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419,632 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $222.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.42 and its 200-day moving average is $255.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,482.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $193.62 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

