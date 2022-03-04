Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 320%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

NYSE DHT opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. DHT has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.38 and a beta of -0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DHT by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 221,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 35.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in DHT by 831.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 750,848 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

