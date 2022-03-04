Analysts Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Target Price at $44.25

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.25 to C$45.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$46.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

JWLLF opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

