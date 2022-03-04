Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. Penumbra posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,844 shares of company stock worth $8,562,974. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN opened at $222.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.42 and its 200-day moving average is $255.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,482.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $193.62 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

