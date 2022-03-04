Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) PT Lowered to $20.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.89.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.