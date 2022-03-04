Brokerages Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Target Price at $44.25

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$46.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.25 to C$45.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.