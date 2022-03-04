Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a market cap of $832.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,961 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 126,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.