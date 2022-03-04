IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of IIN opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.33 million, a PE ratio of -1,194.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $28.16.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IntriCon by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 9.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
IntriCon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.
