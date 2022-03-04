IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of IIN opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.33 million, a PE ratio of -1,194.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IntriCon by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 9.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

