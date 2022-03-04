Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MFC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Manulife Financial by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,902,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,293 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,960,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

