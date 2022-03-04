Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GNCA stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,850,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

