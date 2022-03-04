Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GNCA stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,850,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.