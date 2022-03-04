uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Christian Klemt Sells 4,075 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christian Klemt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $71,452.89.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $785.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. uniQure has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in uniQure by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in uniQure by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

