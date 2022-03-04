Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,000 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,120,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in LivaNova by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,406,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,002,000 after buying an additional 91,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in LivaNova by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after buying an additional 609,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

