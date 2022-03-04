First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $184.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.87.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

