Short Interest in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Rises By 109.1%

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRZN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter worth $7,275,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 600.2% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,005,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 862,268 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the third quarter worth $972,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the third quarter worth $113,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

Shares of CRZN stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.