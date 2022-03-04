Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Rises By 100.0%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ:CLRG opened at $33.80 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This is an increase from IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

