Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Rises By 100.0%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
NASDAQ:CLRG opened at $33.80 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69.
