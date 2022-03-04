Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 103.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABUS. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.68. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,446 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.