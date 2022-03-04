Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Ronald W. Penczek Sells 2,423 Shares

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ANTM opened at $469.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.06. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.11 and a 1 year high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

