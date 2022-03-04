Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Ronald W. Penczek Sells 2,423 Shares

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ANTM opened at $469.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.06. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.11 and a 1 year high of $472.01.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.
About Anthem (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anthem (ANTM)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.