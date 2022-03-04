Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.86.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 151,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 52,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

