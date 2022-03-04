TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Posts Earnings Results

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth $478,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at $724,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

