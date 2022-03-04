Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 920 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $38.11 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.14.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

