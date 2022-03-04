Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Uniti Group were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $900,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

