Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 285,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.