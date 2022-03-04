Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 131.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.