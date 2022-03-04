The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Chairman David S. Taylor Sells 12,953 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $1,988,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $154.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $373.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.69.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,972,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,571,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.