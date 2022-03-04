Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 41,700 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $7,307,625.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total transaction of $7,747,675.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $159.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.13 and its 200-day moving average is $207.76. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

