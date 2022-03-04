Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Xilio Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XLO. Raymond James initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

XLO stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 25,000 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,739,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $23,063,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $10,684,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,640,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,184,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

