Cryoport, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cryoport in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi expects that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CYRX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Cryoport stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $175,642,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,742,341 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 111,418 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $135,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter.

About Cryoport (Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.