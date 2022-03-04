Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 359.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Standex International were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Standex International by 106.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Standex International during the third quarter worth $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Standex International during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SXI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SXI opened at $106.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $121.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average is $104.95.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

