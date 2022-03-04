Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $235.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.70. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

