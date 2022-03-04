Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 231,900 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 231,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,112,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.79 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.