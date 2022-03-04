CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells $175,725.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of CME stock opened at $240.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.69.
CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
