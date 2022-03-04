CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells $175,725.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CME stock opened at $240.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.69.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

