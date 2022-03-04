Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ternium by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ternium by 58.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

TX stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.15. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

