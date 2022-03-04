Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Innoviva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 6,614,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,520,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Innoviva by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,534,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,359,000 after acquiring an additional 72,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Innoviva by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after acquiring an additional 90,014 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Innoviva by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 725,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Innoviva by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,614,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

INVA opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Innoviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.