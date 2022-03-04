William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 286,788 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 351,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

