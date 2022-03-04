Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kaman by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kaman by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kaman by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Kaman by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

