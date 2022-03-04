disBalancer Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $122,088.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000647 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00041854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.72 or 0.06560016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,704.30 or 1.00003199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00045829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00047711 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00026395 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,007,712 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

