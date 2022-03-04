Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BYFC opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 110.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 607,091 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

