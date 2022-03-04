CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $6.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CVD Equipment in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.