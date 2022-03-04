Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Euro Tech by 30.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 58,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euro Tech by 17.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

