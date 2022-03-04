StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
CFRX opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.63.
ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
